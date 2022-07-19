(Kinda) New Album Reviews: Kid Cudi- The Boy Who Flew to The Moon Vol. 1

I call these album reviews “Kinda” because albums now drop digitally at midnight. Which means you, music fans, may hear them earlier than me, the music writer. And that’s fine. That doesn’t mean that I can’t write about new EPs a day or two after they get released. It’s still fun to write about new tunes, and have a dialogue with readers.

Today’s review is for Kid Cudi’s new release, The Boy Who Flew to The Moon Vol 1. It’s a compilation album of all of Cudi’s biggest hits, (Day ‘N’ Nite), fan favorite cuts (Mr. Rager), and a popular unreleased track, (love). The Cleveland (Ohio!) native was one of the forefathers of ‘emo’ rap, along with Kanye West and Drake. With that said, fans of emo hip-hop and fans of Cudi will love this collection. Rap music fans who aren’t crazy about this kind of music, or Cudi, may not.

The Grade: B

Teacher’s Note: Kid Cudi’s steez isn’t for everybody. But he has a cult following, and I’m betting they’re bumping this the entire weekend. That counts for a lot.

