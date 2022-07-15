Lineup of local rock bands at Blind Bob's this weekend

The Heisey Glass Company is being joined on the Blind Bob's stage in Dayton by Terrycloth Mother and The Social Q this Friday, July 15th.

The midwest rock ‘n roll band from Dayton, The Heisey Glass Company, released their two most recent EP’s, It’s Ready, and, Maybe Not, earlier this year.

Cleveland band, Terrycloth Mother, have local shows through the summer as well as shows in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Also from Dayton, blues infused rock band, The Social Q, have also been busy with summer shows.

Blind Bob's Tavern in Dayton hosts live music from local artists each weekend. This weekend's show is $10 at the door and ages 21 and up. For full schedule of upcoming shows visit Blind Bob's website.

Keep up with The Heisey Glass Company on Facebook and Instagram: @HeiseyGlassCo.

Terrycloth Mother can be found on Facebook: @TerryclothMother and Instagram: @Terrycloth_Mother_Music.

The Social Q are also on Facebook: @TheSocialQ and Instagram: @TheSocialQBand