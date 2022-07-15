© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Lineup of local rock bands at Blind Bob's this weekend

WYSO | By Selah Griffin
Published July 15, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT
Blind Bobs July 14th Show
The Heisey Glass Company
/
Facebook

The Heisey Glass Company is being joined on the Blind Bob's stage in Dayton by Terrycloth Mother and The Social Q this Friday, July 15th.

The midwest rock ‘n roll band from Dayton, The Heisey Glass Company, released their two most recent EP’s, It’s Ready, and, Maybe Not, earlier this year.

Cleveland band, Terrycloth Mother, have local shows through the summer as well as shows in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Also from Dayton, blues infused rock band, The Social Q, have also been busy with summer shows.

Blind Bob's Tavern in Dayton hosts live music from local artists each weekend. This weekend's show is $10 at the door and ages 21 and up. For full schedule of upcoming shows visit Blind Bob's website.

Keep up with The Heisey Glass Company on Facebook and Instagram: @HeiseyGlassCo.

Terrycloth Mother can be found on Facebook: @TerryclothMother and Instagram: @Terrycloth_Mother_Music.

The Social Q are also on Facebook: @TheSocialQ and Instagram: @TheSocialQBand

Tags

Arts & Culture MusicDayton
Selah Griffin
Selah Griffin is a resident of Clifton, Ohio, but has been a part of the Yellow Springs community her whole life. Her involvement at WYSO dates back to her education at The Antioch School where she worked on the radio series Zombie High School. She is currently attending Denison University as a journalism major and religion minor. She is a DJ on the student-run Doobie Radio and a staff writer on her school's newspaper, The Denisonian.
See stories by Selah Griffin