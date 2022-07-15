(Kinda) New Album Reviews: Lizzo- Special

Anthemic. Triumphant. Dazzling. Visionary. Sexy. Funny. Brillant. Purple Rain for women. These are the descriptions that buzzed around in my mind from listening to Lizzo’s new album Special this morning. She’s delivered with this new LP. This work of hers has mega hit potential.

Special is a love letter to women all over the world. That’s an actual scientific description of this album. For any woman that’s had a bad breakup, lost their confidence, drank away the pain, and had to put the pieces back together, this LP is for them. Ditto for women dealing with body confidence and size acceptance issues. Lizzo is speaking to all of them, and telling them it’s gonna be OK...and you’d betta twerk while you heal. Lizzo is throwing a party after the pain, and all of us are invited.

Look for our girlfriends, wives, sisters, aunts, mothers, and even grandmothers to live with Special for at least a year. I’m not aware of a recent album dedicated to the ladies in this way, but it’s here now. Sometimes, super-heroes are real, and Thor ain’t got nothin’ on Lizzo. She’s here to save the world, and to tell us she looks hot while doing it.

Bow down.

The Grade: A+

Teacher’s Note: Special has the potential to be the biggest album of the year (at least until the new Beyonce album drops) sales-wise, and culturally. It’s going to be fascinating to see how this album does with the public. No matter what, it’s a winner.