What's Great in Dayton: May 20 - 26, 2022

Garden Gems: The Garden Club of Dayton is having its Garden Gems Tour. You will visit six gardens and see various styles and landscape designs. This single day event is on June 11th, and you should get your tickets now.

More of the Market: The 2nd Street Market now has added in outdoor farmers market. It features more than 20 vendors offering fresh, in-season produce, artisan wares, specialty foods, and more. Check it all out on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

I Scream, You Scream... The Big Chill Ice Cream Fest is happening now through the end of the month. This will benefit Ronald McDonald House of Dayton. You take a self-guided tour exchanging a coupon from the ticket booklet for a chilled treat during the regular hours of business at each of the stops. To see what ice cream treats you will enjoy go to planned2give.org

Beep Beep! If you like to look at British cars (years ago I had Triumph TR4) on Saturday, go to the British Transportation Museum. It's near the Montgomery County Job Center on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and they are calling it the 16th Annual British Car Meet. The hours are from 9am to 3pm.

A Taste of the Mediterranean: On Saturday afternoon you can go to a Wine & Cheese Fête: A Taste of the Mediterranean. it's in the Oakwood Historical Society's Long-Romspert House Museum and you’ll enjoy the best of wine pairings from Spain and Italy. Go there from 4 to 7pm.

Choral Music: On Sunday the Bach Society are doing choral and solo settings of Paul Laurence Dunbar’s acclaimed poetry. It is at the Kettering Adventist Church from 4 to 5:30pm.