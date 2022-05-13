© 2022 WYSO
Arts & Culture

Greater Dayton NCCJ to bring Pride Rocks! to Levitt Pavilion

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published May 13, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT
PrideRocksFlyer.jpeg

The National Conference for Community & Justice of Greater Dayton (NCCJ) is expanding their Pride Rocks! event this year. The free event, centered around painting rocks with messages of hope for LGBTQ+ youth, promotes suicide prevention and provides access to local community organizations and their resources. A free lunch will also be provided, as well as mental health education presentations, and music from local LGBTQ+ musicians, including Manic Pixie Dream, Kyleen Downes, and DJ KimL. Lake Miller, Director of Education for NCCJ Greater Dayton, and Kyleen Downes, music organizer for the event, spoke with WYSO's Evan Miller about what to expect this Saturday.

Pride Rocks!, presented by NCCJ Greater Dayton, featuring music, food, craft vendors, and rock painting, will be held at the Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton on Saturday May 14th at 11 AM. The event is free and open to the public. Details can be found at NCCJGreaterDayton.org and Eventbrite.com.

