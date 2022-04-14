Gem City Gems: ‘Mean Ole Lion’, Dayton’s own Ted Ross roared for ‘The Wiz’

Once upon a time, there was a Black version of The Wizard of Oz named The Wiz (actual title: The Wiz: The Super Soul Musical "Wonderful Wizard of Oz"). And, it was outta sight. Well, the legendary stage play was. The film version? Not so much. Anyway, both the stage and the movie productions kept some of the same actors. One of them was Dayton native Ted Ross, aka, The Lion.

Ross was born in Zanesville, Ohio on June 30th, 1934. His mother moved Ross and their family to Dayton while he was still a child. He was always interested in performing, but he didn’t actually try it until he was 18 years old. He sang a cover of Over the Rainbow at a local Dayton area bar at amateur night, and not only won $5, but realized his passion. He then embarked on a substantial stage/screen career, including his stint playing The Lion in The Wiz.

Below, you can check out Ross as The Lion singing his best-known song as the character, Mean Ole Lion (Ross also sang two more songs for The Wiz: Be a Lion, and Lion’s Dream). For many of you, this song and play is a discovery. For many more of you, it’s a funky, fun stroll down memory lane.

Ted Ross returned to live in Dayton until his final years. He died from complications of a stroke on September 3, 2002, at the age of 68. So, ease on down the road, and celebrate Ted Ross. Singer, actor, and Daytonian to the very end.

Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio. This series is made possible by support from Ohio Arts Council.