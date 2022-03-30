Xavier University's Music Series returns to in-person performances this spring

Cincinnati's Xavier University continues the 2021-2022 season of its Music Series this spring, with a return to in-person performances. Polina Bespalko, Professor of Piano and Keyboard and Music Series curator, spoke with Excursions host Evan Miller about what to expect throughout the spring, with performances from classical guitarist Johan Smith, jazz pianist Shai Maestro, and classical pianists Zsolt Bognar, Ivo Pogorelich, and Sergei Babayan.

The Xavier University Music Series 2021-2022 season, held on campus at the Gallagher Student Center Theatre, is currently underway, with the next performance scheduled for March 19. For more information, visit xavier.edu/musicseries.