© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Xavier University's Music Series returns to in-person performances this spring

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published March 17, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT
XavierMusicSeries2021-2022.jpg
Facebook

Cincinnati's Xavier University continues the 2021-2022 season of its Music Series this spring, with a return to in-person performances. Polina Bespalko, Professor of Piano and Keyboard and Music Series curator, spoke with Excursions host Evan Miller about what to expect throughout the spring, with performances from classical guitarist Johan Smith, jazz pianist Shai Maestro, and classical pianists Zsolt Bognar, Ivo Pogorelich, and Sergei Babayan.

The Xavier University Music Series 2021-2022 season, held on campus at the Gallagher Student Center Theatre, is currently underway, with the next performance scheduled for March 19. For more information, visit xavier.edu/musicseries.

Tags

Arts & Culture MusicJazzClassical MusicXavier University
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller