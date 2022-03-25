© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

What's Great in Dayton: March 25 - March 31, 2022

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published March 25, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT
Jonathan McNeal
Jonathan McNeal
/
The Neon
This weekend The Neon is screening the classic musical Anything Goes.

Charlie Campbell's picks for what to do and see this week in Southwest Ohio.

Plane Talks - On Saturday at the USAF museum visitors can view aircraft and exhibits that convey the U.S. Air Force's involvement in the Vietnam war. They have “Plane Talks” during 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A Tribute to Ohio Women in the Military - The Dayton Women’s Club are honoring the 2021 women veterans who were inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame, and other women veterans throughout southwest Ohio. This luncheon event is open to all. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. the program runs from noon to 2 p.m.

Musical - On Sunday you can go see the 5-star production of the classic musical Anything Goes. Showing times and locations are listed on their website.

Bach in B minor - Also, on Sunday you can attend a performance of Bach's Mass in B minor. There’s a chorus, soloists, and an orchestra. It’s at the Kettering Adventist Church at 4 p.m.

"I think March is leaving like a lamb…"
- Charlie, "It’s Great In Dayton", Campbell

Updated: March 25, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT
A Tribute to Ohio Women in the Military Honoring Women Veterans from Southwest Ohio has sold out.

Tags

Arts & Culture DaytonVeteransThe Neon
Charlie Campbell
Charlie Campbell wants to spread the news of so many wonderful aspects in the greater Dayton area. He is a cheerleader and a real believer that our area is the place to be. He has been active in this area for almost 40 years and you can hear him weekly at WYSO.
See stories by Charlie Campbell