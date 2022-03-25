What's Great in Dayton: March 25 - March 31, 2022

Plane Talks - On Saturday at the USAF museum visitors can view aircraft and exhibits that convey the U.S. Air Force's involvement in the Vietnam war. They have “Plane Talks” during 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A Tribute to Ohio Women in the Military - The Dayton Women’s Club are honoring the 2021 women veterans who were inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame, and other women veterans throughout southwest Ohio. This luncheon event is open to all. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. the program runs from noon to 2 p.m.

Musical - On Sunday you can go see the 5-star production of the classic musical Anything Goes. Showing times and locations are listed on their website.

Bach in B minor - Also, on Sunday you can attend a performance of Bach's Mass in B minor. There’s a chorus, soloists, and an orchestra. It’s at the Kettering Adventist Church at 4 p.m.

"I think March is leaving like a lamb…"

- Charlie, "It’s Great In Dayton", Campbell