Arts & Culture

What's Great in Dayton: March 18 - 24, 2022

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published March 18, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT
This weekend Wright Library is hosting a presentation on Dayton's role in WWII era code-breaking efforts.

Charlie Campbell's picks for what to do and see this week in Southwest Ohio.

Bletchley Park in the United Kingdom, Code Breaking and Dayton’s Role. There is a presentation looking at the impact of Bletchley Park and the relationship that forged with Dayton…and how that relationship lives today in the closest intelligence sharing between any nations on the planet. This is an in-person event in the Wright Library in Oakwood on Sunday at 2pm.

Also on Sunday you can go to Front Street near downtown Dayton and see all kinds of local art. It’s open from 11 in the morning to 4pm

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is honoring women. A new exhibit highlights their achievements in civilian and military aviation with emphasis on the U.S. Air Force and its predecessors.

I think it is now Spring….
Charlie, It’s Great In Dayton, Campbell

