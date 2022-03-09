'Regional Cinema' on display this weekend at Miamisburg's Plaza Theatre

Southwestern Ohio has an active scene of filmmakers, and this weekend you can take a trip into the world of local short film. Local filmmaker Johnny Catalano and his production outlet Catalano Film Co., are presenting an event called Regional Cinema this Saturday at Miamisburg's Plaza Theatre. Catalano spoke with Excursions host Evan Miller about the upcoming event, and about the importance of showcasing and supporting film being made in the Midwest.

Regional Cinema presented by Catalano Film Co, featuring films from J.W. Coxm, Vernard S. Fields, and Johnny Catalano, is happening this Saturday March 12th at 7 pm at the Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg. More details can be found at MyPlazaTheatre.com and Facebook.com.