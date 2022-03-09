© 2022 WYSO
'Regional Cinema' on display this weekend at Miamisburg's Plaza Theatre

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published March 9, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST
Southwestern Ohio has an active scene of filmmakers, and this weekend you can take a trip into the world of local short film. Local filmmaker Johnny Catalano and his production outlet Catalano Film Co., are presenting an event called Regional Cinema this Saturday at Miamisburg's Plaza Theatre. Catalano spoke with Excursions host Evan Miller about the upcoming event, and about the importance of showcasing and supporting film being made in the Midwest.

Regional Cinema presented by Catalano Film Co, featuring films from J.W. Coxm, Vernard S. Fields, and Johnny Catalano, is happening this Saturday March 12th at 7 pm at the Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg. More details can be found at MyPlazaTheatre.com and Facebook.com.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
