The roaring rock, furious folk, and soothing soul of Josh Webb

Look out for Josh Webb. That’s my honest assessment of Josh Webb’s talent. The Xenia, Ohio based troubadour is poised to be a big deal should the stars of digital media, typical terrestrial fandom, and common-sense align.

Why the high praise? Webb’s singing voice is comparable to Chris Stapleton’s and Zac Brown’s, with a Midwestern edge. Webb himself better describes his sound: “My influences are James Taylor, Jim Croce, Joe Cocker, Jimi Hendrix and many more. I would describe my sound as Americana and folk with hints of southern Rock. “ You can hear his voice for yourself, via his latest original single, Burn the Bones.

Along with being a fantastic singer, Webb is also an exceptional songwriter. When asked about his writing, Webb responded with, “I consider myself a songwriter before a singer.” His overall artistry is something he’s been working on for a while. “I have been singing since I was 22 or 23.”, Webb said. He added, “What inspired me to start singing was my love for music. I taught myself how to play guitar.”

Webb grew up in the Miami Valley. Webb expanded on his upbringing, “I grew up in Xenia and currently still reside in Xenia. I work in Yellow Springs as a tattoo artist at Dragon Tree Tattoos, I've been there for almost 8 years now.” He also plays with local bands as well. Webb explained, “I currently play in three different bands. My original music is played solo or with Home Sown. I sing with Ohio Brass & Electric which is based out in Yellow Springs, that band covers all genres of songs with a brass section. The third band is Controversy for Breakfast, we perform what we call ‘trash grass’ and it is original music.”

When asked what is Webb’s ultimate goal for his singing career, he answered, “Currently, I have been focusing on recording an album. My ultimate goal with music is to heal people and spread love. I benefit by doing that because it's like scream therapy for me. When I write a song, it helps me heal myself.” With Covid restrictions easing up in the next few weeks, it will be easier to see Webb in person. “I hopefully will soon be at the Hidden Gem, TinCap, Hanks Pub, Heathers and Bock Brewery.”, Webb revealed. “The other bands I perform in do not have anything scheduled until the summer time. Controversy for Breakfast has a summer festival along with an indie movie soundtrack opportunity. Ohio Brass & Electric is starting to book now for June at places like weddings, private parties, Station One, Mother Stewarts and hopefully Peaches when they start booking again.”

The Miami Valley has a rich history of producing big time talent. It seems like we’ve got another great one on our hands.

Again, look out...world.