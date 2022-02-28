© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Gem City Gems: Rock out with 'Mony Mony', a Dayton rock classic

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published February 28, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST
R-16541208-1608386029-3948.jpg

Actually, the writer of the song was born in Dayton. Tommy James was born in Dayton, on April 29th, 1947, and was raised in Michigan. James would grow up to become a rock singer, who would start his own band, Tommy James and the Shondells. 

Tommy, and the Shondells, released their biggest hit , Mony Mony, in 1968. The song was written by James, and songwriter/producers Bo Gentry, Ritchie Cordell, and Bobby Bloom. It was a smash that reached number three on Billboard's Hot 100 music chart. It's since become a classic and a pop culture staple that you've heard on tons of commercials, television shows, and movies. There have also been several remakes of the song, most notably, Billy Idol's version of Mony Mony, which topped Billboard's Hot 100 chart at number one in 1987.

Go ahead and rock out on your lunch break, or, dance in your cubicle (really, more like your own house, probably. Covid Life and all.) after playing the clip below. There's no shame in it. Mony Mony rocks. 

And so does Dayton.

Tags

Arts & Culture MusicLocal MusicGem City Gems
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.