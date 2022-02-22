Wright State School of Music to hold Silver Melted Into Sound festival this spring

The Wright State University School of Music is holding a new music festival on their campus this spring. The event, called Silver Melted Into Sound, is a festival for concert bands, string orchestras, and vocal ensembles, designed to promote the works of diverse and underrepresented composers. The event's title comes from a Paul Laurence Dunbar poem, whose work also serves as the inspiration for a coinciding composition contest. Bill Jobert, Coordinator of Music Education and professor of bassoon at WSU, spoke with Excursions host Evan Miller about the festival's goals, the educational and social aspirations, and how educators, performers, and audience members alike can engage.

Silver Melted Into Sound, presented by the Wright State University School of Music, will take place throughout the day on Friday May 6th, and is free and open to the public to view. Registration information for ensembles, contest information for composers, and further information (including forthcoming schedule details) can be found at wright.edu.