Arts & Culture

Wright State School of Music to hold Silver Melted Into Sound festival this spring

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published February 22, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST
SilverMeltedIntoSound.png

The Wright State University School of Music is holding a new music festival on their campus this spring. The event, called Silver Melted Into Sound, is a festival for concert bands, string orchestras, and vocal ensembles, designed to promote the works of diverse and underrepresented composers. The event's title comes from a Paul Laurence Dunbar poem, whose work also serves as the inspiration for a coinciding composition contest. Bill Jobert, Coordinator of Music Education and professor of bassoon at WSU, spoke with Excursions host Evan Miller about the festival's goals, the educational and social aspirations, and how educators, performers, and audience members alike can engage.

Silver Melted Into Sound, presented by the Wright State University School of Music, will take place throughout the day on Friday May 6th, and is free and open to the public to view. Registration information for ensembles, contest information for composers, and further information (including forthcoming schedule details) can be found at wright.edu.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
