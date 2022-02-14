© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Dayton Opera to premiere new opera "Finding Wright" this month

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published February 14, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST
event-finding-wright-22-hero.jpg
Dayton Opera
/

The Dayton Opera is presenting their first full-length commissioned work this month. "Finding Wright," by composer Laura Kaminsky and librettist Andrea Fellows Fineberg, details the story of Katharine Wright, sister to Wilbur and Orville Wright, through the eyes of a contemporary woman, an aerospace engineer named Charlie Tyler. Dayton Opera's Artistic Director Kathleen Clawson spoke with Excursions host Evan Miller about the opera's inspiration and story, and what to expect.

Dayton Opera present the world premiere of "Finding Wright," from composer Laura Kaminsky and librettist Andrew Fellow Fineberg, on Friday February 25th and Sunday February 27th at Dayton's Schuster Center. More information can be found at DaytonPerformingArts.org.

Tags

Arts & Culture MusicDayton OperaWright BrothersKatharine Wright
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller