Dayton Opera to premiere new opera "Finding Wright" this month

The Dayton Opera is presenting their first full-length commissioned work this month. "Finding Wright," by composer Laura Kaminsky and librettist Andrea Fellows Fineberg, details the story of Katharine Wright, sister to Wilbur and Orville Wright, through the eyes of a contemporary woman, an aerospace engineer named Charlie Tyler. Dayton Opera's Artistic Director Kathleen Clawson spoke with Excursions host Evan Miller about the opera's inspiration and story, and what to expect.

Dayton Opera present the world premiere of "Finding Wright," from composer Laura Kaminsky and librettist Andrew Fellow Fineberg, on Friday February 25th and Sunday February 27th at Dayton's Schuster Center. More information can be found at DaytonPerformingArts.org.