Anaïs Mitchell to tour through southwestern Ohio this week

The acclaimed folk singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell will be making two stops in southwestern Ohio this week. On a tour behind her latest self-titled album, her first solo work in ten years, she'll be performing in Cincinnati on Tuesday February 8th, and in Springfield on Thursday February 10th. Excursions host Evan Miller spoke with Mitchell by phone about her latest album, her multiple Tony award-winning musical Hadestown, and her work in the band Bonny Light Horseman (a trio featuring Josh Kaufman and the Fruit Bats' Eric D. Johnson), who are joining her on this tour.

Anaïs Mitchell, joined by Bonny Light Horseman, will be performing in Cincinnati on Tuesday February 8th at Memorial Hall (as part of their Longworth-Anderson Series), and in Springfield on Thursday February 10th at the Clark State Performing Arts Center (as part of their 2021-2022 season). More information can be found at MemorialHallOTR.com, pac.clarkstate.edu, or at AnaisMitchell.com.