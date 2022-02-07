© 2022 WYSO
Arts & Culture

Anaïs Mitchell to tour through southwestern Ohio this week

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published February 7, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST
The acclaimed folk singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell will be making two stops in southwestern Ohio this week. On a tour behind her latest self-titled album, her first solo work in ten years, she'll be performing in Cincinnati on Tuesday February 8th, and in Springfield on Thursday February 10th. Excursions host Evan Miller spoke with Mitchell by phone about her latest album, her multiple Tony award-winning musical Hadestown, and her work in the band Bonny Light Horseman (a trio featuring Josh Kaufman and the Fruit Bats' Eric D. Johnson), who are joining her on this tour.

Anaïs Mitchell, joined by Bonny Light Horseman, will be performing in Cincinnati on Tuesday February 8th at Memorial Hall (as part of their Longworth-Anderson Series), and in Springfield on Thursday February 10th at the Clark State Performing Arts Center (as part of their 2021-2022 season). More information can be found at MemorialHallOTR.com, pac.clarkstate.edu, or at AnaisMitchell.com.

Arts & Culture MusicCincinnatiSpringfieldFolk Music
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
