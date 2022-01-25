© 2022 WYSO
Arts & Culture

Oshima Brothers to perform at Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine this Friday

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published January 25, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST
OshimaBrothersJan28Holland.jpg

The sibling duo Oshima Brothers will be making a stop in the Miami Valley on their 2022 winter tour. The Portland, Maine-based brother band will bring their blend of close harmonies, loops, and contemporary folk sounds to Bellefontaine's Holland Theatre this Friday January 28th as part of the theatre's Holland Backstage Series, where artists and audience members are both place on-stage for a more intimate performance setting. Excursions host Evan Miller spoke with the duo by phone while on the first stop on their tour, which will take them across the country including multiple stops around Ohio.

Oshima Brothers will perform at the Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine on Friday January 28th at 7:30 PM, as part of their Holland Backstage Series. You can find more info on the event at TheHollandTheatre.org, and more info on the band at OshimaBrothers.com.

Arts & CultureMusicFolk Music
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
