Oshima Brothers to perform at Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine this Friday

The sibling duo Oshima Brothers will be making a stop in the Miami Valley on their 2022 winter tour. The Portland, Maine-based brother band will bring their blend of close harmonies, loops, and contemporary folk sounds to Bellefontaine's Holland Theatre this Friday January 28th as part of the theatre's Holland Backstage Series, where artists and audience members are both place on-stage for a more intimate performance setting. Excursions host Evan Miller spoke with the duo by phone while on the first stop on their tour, which will take them across the country including multiple stops around Ohio.

Oshima Brothers will perform at the Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine on Friday January 28th at 7:30 PM, as part of their Holland Backstage Series. You can find more info on the event at TheHollandTheatre.org, and more info on the band at OshimaBrothers.com.