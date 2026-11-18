Over 60 school levies across Ohio failed in the midterm election this month.

As operating costs rise and the population shifts, some school districts are increasingly relying on a collaborative resource for help: educational service centers.

Conor Morris, an education reporter with Ohio Newsroom member station Ideastream Public Media, has reported on the centers in Ohio. He joined the Ohio Newsroom to discuss how schools in the state are using the resource to get the support they need.

This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

On the purpose of educational service centers

Morris: Educational service centers are quasi-government agencies that basically provide a battery of services to public schools in an attempt to keep cost down, improve the education at these individual districts in Ohio.

Most commonly what these educational service centers are providing is staff and support services to schools that couldn't normally afford to provide them. It’s kind of like an economy of scale — they can have somebody who could show up at one district for a couple days, and then at another district for another couple days, and also they provide professional development training.

On funding educational service centers

Morris: It's a really interesting model because [educational service centers] receive very little funding from the state directly. The bulk of their funding actually comes from federal and other grants.

Interestingly, these agencies initially were called County Boards of Education. The superintendents who ran them were basically the superintendents of the counties, and they had way more oversight over individual schools. That changed over the years, and in the 1990s specifically, they shifted to become more of a support role.



"Schools are facing an increasingly tough financial outlook nowadays: State funding remains flat, they're experiencing rising costs, they've got enrollment issues, you name it. So [educational service centers] are helping schools keep costs down."

Conor Morris

On helping rural schools

Morris: Often school districts in rural areas have way fewer school buildings, fewer staff, much smaller budgets than our big city schools. So they can't afford to have a full-time licensed therapist or sometimes even a school nurse. These educational service centers have staffers who can either be employed on a part-time or a contractual basis. So, they could be at one school for a couple of days, then go to another school district for another couple of days and really just keep the cost down for these rural school districts.

Also, sometimes these districts are pretty far away from Columbus or elsewhere where there would be big training conferences for teachers. So these ESCs can bring the training to the school district and really keep costs down.

On why educational service centers are needed

Morris: Schools are facing an increasingly tough financial outlook nowadays: State funding remains flat, they're experiencing rising costs they've got enrollment issues, you name it. So [educational service centers] are helping schools keep costs down.

Plus, on the therapy front, some of these schools are facing what some folks would argue is a youth mental health crisis. There's increased students acting out in the classroom. Teachers are really struggling. So these ESCs can provide more training to teachers and more specialized staff.

On the role of educational service centers in consolidating schools

“To be clear, [consolidating school systems] very rarely happens. This only occurs, generally, after years of populations shifting and schools end up having major challenges keeping their services going with not enough of a budget or students.

This did happen in Geauga County several years ago. The ESC of the Western Reserve oversaw what's called a territory transfer. So the Newberry School District was merged into the West Geauga Local Schools in 2019. This is generally a very collaborative process. School districts work with an ESC and another school district to figure it out.

There has been talk from some folks who were opposed to property tax increases saying, ‘we should consolidate schools to save money.’ But education advocates say that's probably not a really good use of our resources right now.

