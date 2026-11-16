Measles is no longer eliminated in the U-S, according to the Pan American Health Organization. Now, public health officials are concerned about the dangers this poses to the public.

26 public health officials from around the country are expressing frustration at the lack of support and funding from the federal government around containing measles outbreaks.

The loss of elimination status means there has been continuous transmission over the last 12-months nationwide.

During a call with reporters on the U.S. loss of measles elimination status, Cleveland Director of Public Health Dr. David Margolius said reaching elimination status in the first place was “incredibly difficult,” and it will be difficult to return to elimination status.

“It's more than just a technicality or formality,” he said. “It's a huge setback for all of the work that so many folks in public health have been trying to do over decades.”

Margolius said although there have been few cases reported in Cuyahoga County, the county is vulnerable, as the vaccination rate is below the 95% herd immunity threshold.

“While in the past that’s been okay because there haven’t been as many surrounding cases, that’s the risk for us today that more and more cases across the world are going to ultimately encroach on communities all over the United States if we don’t do something,” he said.

Cuyahoga County’s kindergarten vaccination rate for the MMR vaccine is 86.2%.

Margolius said the U.S. rejoining the World Health Organization and cooperating with countries “across the globe” should be a priority, as should refunding global health programs through the United States Agency for International Development. He also expressed concern that responding to measles is taking away resources and attention from other public health priorities such as drug overdose prevention, lead poisoning or chronic diseases.

When asked if Ohio measles cases are spreading primarily among Amish communities, Margolius declined to answer specifically.

“In general, we don’t name the specific population most affected to avoid stigma,” he said. “But in Ohio the majority of our cases are in rural areas that have traditionally had lower vaccination rates, and so that’s where cases are spreading now.”

Geauga County has the most measles cases of any county in the state, with 56. Ashtabula is close behind with another 53 cases. As of Nov. 10, there have been 327 measles cases recorded in Ohio this year.

Health officials are urging everyone to get vaccinated: two doses of the MMR vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles.

Measles symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes as well as white spots that can appear inside the mouth and a rash that starts on the face and spreads downward on the body. The measles virus can linger in the air for several hours after an infected person has left the room.