A community media outlet might lose its funding.

Dayton Access Television, better known as DATV, is a TV station and studio serving Spectrum cable customers in Dayton, Riverside and Butler Township.

The nonprofit trains people to use professional video equipment to make their own videos for its TV channel.

Users pay an annual membership fee. But funding for a substantial portion of DATV’s operations comes from franchise fees. Spectrum pays those fees to the city of Dayton to use its public right of way for its cables.

DATV Executive Director Randy Phillips said the city might cut over $200,000.

“That is a huge amount out of our budget that could certainly put us in jeopardy. It could be, like I say, very detrimental to DATV and to the public itself because DATV is known as Dayton's community voice and it would be silencing an awful lot of voices in the Dayton community,” he said.

City officials didn’t responded to WYSO’s request for comment by deadline.

According to Philips, DATV also provides a voice for the city by recording and airing its meetings.

“ We do a lot of video services for the city itself. We aid in the recording of all meetings, a lot of their events that take place within the city.

Phillips said the funding cut is proposed due to a projected shortfall in the city’s budget.

City commissioners are expected to vote on the budget on Jan. 20.

DATV will hold a public information session regarding the budget 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at their facility at 280 Leo St.