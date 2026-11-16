In her first public event since being elected governor earlier this month, Gov.-elect Amy Acton said she’s making progress in preparing to take the job in January.

Acton, the first woman and first Jewish person elected to serve as governor of Ohio, said more than 5,000 people have applied through the portal her administration established to take jobs with her administration. She's the first Democrat elected governor in twenty years.

“We’re doing a massive call to public service. We see this as a new era,” Acton told reporters at a library in Zanesville. “I want to see new ideas and fresh faces coming in the door, so we are very busy while underway on all the work.”

With the state's two-year budget due by March 15, Acton said she will focus on affordability ideas starting right away.

“We're coming in on day one doing executive orders to take immediate effect. We're working on a 100-day plan and a budget," Acton said. "We're coming in with a working families tax cut, a child tax credit. We're working to alleviate medical debt. We want to fully fund our public schools. That will take tremendous pressure off our property taxes. But we're also coming in with a homestead exemption that's going to expand people that will get some immediate relief.”

In her campaign, Acton wasn't specific on how that would be paid for other than saying her budget would be a matter of priorities and that she'd consider the expansion of legalized gambling, but that she was not planning a tax increase.

Acton said she’s been working with outgoing Gov. Mike DeWine, who appointed her as his first state health director in 2019, to make the move from Republican to Democratic executive easy.

“I keep saying this might be the smoothest transition in history,” Acton said.

Challenges with the Ohio Legislature

While DeWine is working with Acton, Republicans state lawmakers are considering trying to limit the powers of the governor's office. One resolution would require a simple majority to override vetoes, instead of the three-fifths majority now needed. But lawmakers would have to vote to send that constitutional amendment to the May ballot.

When asked about that, Acton said she’ll work with people on both sides of the aisle to improve living conditions for Ohioans because that’s what voters want.

"They don't care what party we are, but they want us to get to work," Acton said. "We’ve heard some people speak out on this already in leadership, not just in government like Gov. DeWine but across sectors in the business community and the non-profit community. They don’t want antics. They want us solving problems. So, I suspect we will see a lot of that moving forward."

Acton will have more power when it comes to possible vetoes in the future since Democrats won enough seats to take away the veto-proof supermajority in the House.