'No Kings' plans 30+ rallies in Northeast Ohio ahead of midterm election
Northeast Ohio streets will be filled once again Oct. 17, as residents join communities across the country for another day of "No Kings" rallies.
This time, organizers are emphasizing the importance of voting early, making a voting plan and learning how to protect ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
“We've been rallying and protesting and marching all year long, and finally we're at the point that we can actually vote, and we want people to vote early,” said Cindy Dempsey, chair of the Cuyahoga Democratic Women's Caucus, co-sponsors of the local rally.
There are more than 30 locations across Northeast Ohio planned for the rally, with hundreds more taking place nationwide, as well as global events planned for cities including London, Florence and Paris.
The nationwide "No Kings" movement is a coalition of organizations that brings people together around the belief that political power belongs to the people and not “kings."
The Oct. 17 rally is the fourth major nationwide "No Kings" event following previous demonstrations in June and October 2025 and March 2026.
According to Laura Lieberman, Good Trouble Trumbull coalition member and organizer of the No Kings rally in Warren, the movement emphasizes the public's ability to elect leaders and hold them accountable.
“The people have the power to determine what happens next,” Lieberman said. “We have the power to elect our leaders, and our leaders are answerable to the people.”
Northeast Ohio "No Kings" events scheduled for Saturday are listed below.
Cuyahoga County
- Cleveland: 1 p.m.- 3 p.m., Kamm's Corners
- Cleveland: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., Market Square Park
- Cleveland: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Masjid Bilal
- Cleveland: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Private event (RSPV needed for more details)
- Cleveland: 2 p.m. - 4p.m., Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church
- Pepper Pike: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Lander Circle at Lander Road and Chagrin Boulevard
- Shaker Heights: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., Greenbriar Apartments
- Lyndhurst: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., 5228 Mayfield Road
- Parma: 2 p.m. - 5p.m., The Shoppes at Parma
Portage County
- Kent: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., Gazebo in Downtown Kent
Summit County
- Stow: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., In front of Applebee's
- Hudson: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., Hudson Gazebo Green
- Richfield: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Village Green pavilion
Medina County
- Wadsworth: 11 a.m. - 1p.m., Private event (RSPV needed for more details)
Geauga County
- Bainbridge Township: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Bainbridge Community UCC
Lake County
- Mentor: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., In front of Great Lakes Mall
Trumbull County
- Warren: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Courthouse Square
Tuscarawas County
- New Philadelphia: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tuscarawas County Courthouse
Mahoning County
- Youngstown: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., Mahoning County Courthouse
Columbiana County
- Salem: 10 a.m. - 12 a.m., Lincoln Plaza
Stark County
- Alliance: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m., Memorial Park
- North Canton: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Prince Park
- Canton: 11a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Private event (RSPV needed for more details)
- Canton: 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Bridge at Cleveland Ave. NW and Route 62,
- Jackson Township: 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Private event (RSPV needed for more details)
- Louisville: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., Louisville Community Center
Wayne County
- Wooster: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., Wooster Square
Lorain County
- Lorain: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Private event (RSPV needed for address details)
- North Ridgeville: 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., 32121 Lorain Road
- Vermilion: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., East Exchange Park
Erie County
- Sandusky: 10 a.m. –12 p.m., Erie County Courthouse
Huron County
- Norwalk: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Huron County Courthouse
More information, including other cities nationwide, can be found here.