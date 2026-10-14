'No Kings' plans 30+ rallies in Northeast Ohio ahead of midterm election

Northeast Ohio streets will be filled once again Oct. 17, as residents join communities across the country for another day of "No Kings" rallies.

This time, organizers are emphasizing the importance of voting early, making a voting plan and learning how to protect ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

“We've been rallying and protesting and marching all year long, and finally we're at the point that we can actually vote, and we want people to vote early,” said Cindy Dempsey, chair of the Cuyahoga Democratic Women's Caucus, co-sponsors of the local rally.

There are more than 30 locations across Northeast Ohio planned for the rally, with hundreds more taking place nationwide, as well as global events planned for cities including London, Florence and Paris.

The nationwide "No Kings" movement is a coalition of organizations that brings people together around the belief that political power belongs to the people and not “kings."

The Oct. 17 rally is the fourth major nationwide "No Kings" event following previous demonstrations in June and October 2025 and March 2026.

According to Laura Lieberman, Good Trouble Trumbull coalition member and organizer of the No Kings rally in Warren, the movement emphasizes the public's ability to elect leaders and hold them accountable.

“The people have the power to determine what happens next,” Lieberman said. “We have the power to elect our leaders, and our leaders are answerable to the people.”

Northeast Ohio "No Kings" events scheduled for Saturday are listed below.

Cuyahoga County



Cleveland: 1 p.m.- 3 p.m., Kamm's Corners

Cleveland: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., Market Square Park

Cleveland: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Masjid Bilal

Cleveland: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Private event (RSPV needed for more details)

Cleveland: 2 p.m. - 4p.m., Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church

Pepper Pike: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Lander Circle at Lander Road and Chagrin Boulevard

Shaker Heights: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., Greenbriar Apartments

Lyndhurst: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., 5228 Mayfield Road

Parma: 2 p.m. - 5p.m., The Shoppes at Parma

Portage County



Kent: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., Gazebo in Downtown Kent

Summit County



Stow: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., In front of Applebee's

Hudson: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., Hudson Gazebo Green

Richfield: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Village Green pavilion

Medina County



Wadsworth: 11 a.m. - 1p.m., Private event (RSPV needed for more details)

Geauga County



Bainbridge Township: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Bainbridge Community UCC

Lake County



Mentor: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., In front of Great Lakes Mall

Trumbull County



Warren: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Courthouse Square

Tuscarawas County



New Philadelphia: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tuscarawas County Courthouse

Mahoning County



Youngstown: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., Mahoning County Courthouse

Columbiana County



Salem: 10 a.m. - 12 a.m., Lincoln Plaza

Stark County



Alliance: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m., Memorial Park

North Canton: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Prince Park

Canton: 11a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Private event (RSPV needed for more details)

Canton: 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Bridge at Cleveland Ave. NW and Route 62,

Jackson Township: 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Private event (RSPV needed for more details)

Louisville: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., Louisville Community Center

Wayne County



Wooster: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., Wooster Square

Lorain County



Lorain: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Private event (RSPV needed for address details)

North Ridgeville: 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., 32121 Lorain Road

Vermilion: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., East Exchange Park

Erie County



Sandusky: 10 a.m. –12 p.m., Erie County Courthouse

Huron County



Norwalk: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Huron County Courthouse

More information, including other cities nationwide, can be found here.