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NPR Health

Fighting in Yemen exacerbates health crisis

WBUR
Published October 1, 2026 at 12:04 PM EDT

Fighting in Yemen reignited this summer, connected with the war in Iran, and experts say that is exacerbating a health and humanitarian crisis.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Rishana Haniffa, Save the Children’s country director in Yemen.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
NPR Health