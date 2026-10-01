Clark County reports human cases of West Nile, animal case of rabies

Clark County is investigating two infectious diseases including a human case of West Nile virus and a case of rabies in a bat.

The human West Nile virus case is on the southern side of Elmwood Place in Springfield, while the rabid bat was found in the village of Medway in Bethel Township.

Both cases of infectious disease are making their first appearance since 2021 in the county.

West Nile virus is spread by infected mosquitoes that bite humans and rabies can be transmitted to humans by a variety of animals. Bats are the most common carriers of rabies and the only animals who have tested positive for rabies in Clark County in the last 20 years.

West Nile virus cannot spread from person to person. The illness spread by mosquito also often goes undetected as 80% of infected people show no symptoms.

If symptoms do show up for those exposed, they typically onset within three to fourteen days.

Those include severe or mild fever, inflammation of the brain, head and body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, rash and swollen glands.

Mild symptoms can last for a few days to a week.

The Clark County Combined Health District said the best way to protect yourself is to prevent mosquito bites with EPA registered insect repellent. When outdoors, residents are encouraged to also wear loose-fitting, long sleeves and pants to protect from exposure.

Residents can also prevent mosquitos around their home by emptying or covering items that hold water like buckets, tires, flowerpots, birdbaths and trash containers. If they cannot be emptied or discarded, residents can use products containing Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis to control mosquito larvae. the product is available at many garden and home improvement stores,

About one in 150 people infected with the virus develop severe illness. Those symptoms include as high fever, headache, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, disorientation, tremors, seizures, paralysis, and coma.

For rabies, exposure can come from a bite, scratch, direct skin contact with an infected animal and even sharing a room with that animal.

Pet owners are encouraged to vaccinate their dogs and cats for rabies and keep domestic animals clear of all wildlife.

If a bat is found near an unattended child or someone unable to communicate if exposure has occurred, exposure may have still happened.

The resident who discovered the infected bat in Clark County has received life-saving post exposure prophylaxis. While rabies is rare in humans, it is always fatal once symptoms arise.

If exposure has happened immediate medical care is critical.

Officials said it is always best to capture the bat for testing but not to touch it with bare hands. People and pets should be kept away from the animal and doors or windows should be closed to limit escape.

Once a bat is found and captured, residents should contact Clark County Health for guidance on testing it for rabies.

The health department can be reached at 937-390-5600 or at info@clarkhealthohio.gov.