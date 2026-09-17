Ohio History Connection closed through early December due to fire-safety system problem

The Ohio History Center in Columbus is closed through early December because of a problem with the museum's fire-safety system.

Ohio History Connection spokesman Neil Thompson said the 56-year-old museum building was set to undergo upgrades soon.

"We have a responsibility to create safe, stable and sustainable facilities that support our mission and protect the people, collections and resources entrusted to our care," Thompson said in a statement. "That's why we took action immediately when we learned about a potential problem with our fire-safety system that was occurring before we had planned to replace it."

Ohio History Center recently revamped its Ohio Village living history museum and opened a $22 million collection facility. Both projects were part of a two-year planned campus upgrade that is set to end with updates to the main museum.

Thompson said events scheduled through December at the Ohio History Center are postponed and will be rescheduled.

All Hallow's Eve at Ohio Village on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 and Holidays at Ohio Village on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 will continue as scheduled. The museum's archives and library will reopen by appointment as of Oct. 8.

Thompson said the museum's employees are currently working remotely.