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Regulators approve sale of AES Ohio to private equity firms

WYSO | By Kaitlin Schroeder
Published September 17, 2026 at 5:23 PM EDT
AES Ohio says it is upgrading its customer account platform. According to the company, it is 25 years old and needs to be modernized.
AES
AES Ohio says it is upgrading its customer account platform. According to the company, it is 25 years old and needs to be modernized.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has approved the sale of Dayton-based AES Ohio.

Regulators said in a statement that AES Ohio, which is the local electric utility service, "will not change any rates, terms and conditions of service, employees, management practices or operations because of the merger."

After the sale, AES Ohio's headquarters will remain in Dayton.

AES Ohio will be jointly owned by Blackrock-owned Global Instructure Partners, EQT AB, Qatar Investment Authority, and California Public Employees’ Retirement System. Astrid Holdings will retain its current 30% share of AES Ohio.

The group of private equity firms have agreed to acquire the AES Corp. for $33.4 billion. That includes its utility companies AES Ohio and AES Indiana.

The acquisition will change AES from a publicly traded company to a privately held company. AES Ohio serves 527,000 customers in western Ohio.

This comes at a time when data center proposals are cropping up across the Miami Valley, including AES Ohio’s utility territory, increasing the need for power reliability to meet intensifying energy demands.

PUCO stated that "to facilitate sound decision-making regarding issues related to data centers" the commission ordered the company's board of directors members with interests in data centers to recuse themselves from issues related to data centers.
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Local & Statewide News EnergyAES OhioData centersPUCO
Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder (she/her) joined WYSO in 2024 with 10 years of experience in local news. She focuses on editing and digital content.
See stories by Kaitlin Schroeder