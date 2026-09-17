Ideastream Public Media, PBS Western Reserve announce merger

Ideastream Public Media and PBS Western Reserve announced Thursday that they intend to merge. The boards of each nonprofit voted to approve a merger agreement. Both organizations are working to finalize the transaction, starting with filing for a license transfer with the FCC and completing a merger filing with the state of Ohio.

The move will create a public media organization serving more than 4 million people across Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. The combined organization will operate under the Ideastream Public Media name, once the merger is complete. No layoffs are planned.

The agreement comes in the face of strong political and financial headwinds. The two public broadcasters say they both went through a comprehensive due diligence process following the 2025 congressional recission of federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, reductions in state-level funding, rising operating costs and broader uncertainty around future public funding priorities.

“At a time of growing pressures for public media organizations nationwide, this is about taking action now to protect something that matters deeply to the communities we serve,” said Kevin Martin, president and CEO of Ideastream Public Media. “Despite losing a combined $4 million in annual federal funds, both PBS Western Reserve and Ideastream Public Media are strong today. We believe we can be even stronger together in the future.”

An interview with Ideastream Public Media President and CEO Kevin Martin Ideastream Public Media Supervising Producer Josh Boose talks with Kevin Martin about the planned merger with PBS Western Reserve. Listen • 11:52

Ideastream includes 89.7 WKSU, a local news and information station that also carries NPR programming, WCLV, a classical music station, JazzNeo on 89.3 FM, WVIZ-PBS television and ideastream.org. PBS Western Reserve includes two television stations, WNEO and WEAO, both of which are PBS affiliates. Natalie Pillsbury, president and CEO of PBS Western Reserve, pointed to a long working relationship between the two organizations.

“This merger builds on that history and gives us an opportunity to bring our people, experience and resources together to make our work even stronger.” Pillsbury said.

An interview with PBS Western Reserve President and CEO Natalie Pillsbury Ideastream Public Media Supervising Producer Josh Boose talks with PBS Western Reserve President and CEO Natalie Pillsbury about the planned merger with Ideastream. Listen • 7:17

The merger announcement follows two other agreements in recent years that have grown Ideastream’s network. The company entered into a public service operating agreement with Kent State University in 2021 for 89.7 WKSU and a series of transmitters and translators across Northeast Ohio. The PSOA brought together a combined content team of more than 40 journalists focused on the local news and information needs of Northeast Ohio. Ideastream moved its news and information station, including National Public Radio programming, to 89.7 WKSU while transferring classical station WCLV to 90.3 FM.

In 2025, Ideastream and Cleveland State University entered into a joint operating agreement for the university’s radio station, WCSB, converting that station to JazzNeo, and working with the university to create internships, partnerships, training and employment opportunities for Cleveland State students.

That path to growth has not been without some controversy. At the time of the signing of the PSOA with Kent State, some supporters of WKSU raised concerns that combining WKSU’s network of stations across Northeast Ohio with Ideastream’s WCPN-FM would only expand the delivery of Cleveland news. Ideastream maintains a Kent bureau and covers news in 22 counties, including a deputy editor of news based in Kent, a dedicated local government reporter covering Akron and Canton and a general assignment reporter covering surrounding counties. In the WCSB agreement, students and volunteers at the student-run station protested Cleveland State’s operating agreement with Ideastream, accusing the two entities of silencing student voices. Supporters of WCSB have since launched an online station, XCSB.

Ideastream and PBS Western Reserve both have a tradition of service to communities across Northeast Ohio. WKSU has been on the air since Oct. 2,1950, founded by a group of Kent State University students. WVIZ-TV took to the airwaves on Feb 7, 1965, its first broadcast coming from the Max Hayes Trade School in Cleveland. Ideastream began operating WCLV, previously a commercial classical music station dating back to its launch in 1962, in 2013. PBS Western Reserve’s roots date back to 1971, when WNEO went on the air, serving the Youngstown television market. WEAO began broadcasting in 1975, licensed to the city of Akron.

Andrew Meyer / Ideastream Public Media PBS Western Reserve's offices and broadcast facility in Kent

Local and cultural programming, news coverage and educational services will continue on all stations without interruption across the merged organizations, according to Ideastream and PBS Western Reserve.

Pillsbury, who previously worked at Ideastream as director of strategic content initiatives and was director of special projects and advancement at WKSU before that, will become chief content officer. She’ll succeed Mark Rosenberger, who is retiring as chief content officer at the end of September, and also will oversee programming, which was the purview of Jenny Northern, who also is retiring as Ideastream’s general manager at the end of September.

Martin will remain President and CEO of Ideastream, a position he has held since 2017.

This story was produced and edited by Ideastream journalists and was not reviewed nor approved by senior management.