Two Montgomery County agencies get more money from human services levy

The Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services and the Montgomery County Children Services Division will each get an extra infusion of money from the county's human services levy.

Over the next four years, the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services will get an additional $11 million per year.

"We were at the point where, because of our rising expenses related to Medicaid costs, individuals living longer, individuals having more complex needs, our revenue wasn't keeping pace with the demand," said Superintendent Kamarr Gage.

For roughly two years, Gage said his agency had been working through a budget shortfall. The agency's 2026 budget is $54.9 million but it only received a total of $52 million from the Human Services levy voters approved last November. That created a $2.9 million shortfall.

In 2025, Developmental Disabilities Services helped on 3,897 children and adults a daily basis, including early intervention, residential and shared living support, community employment and job readiness, respite and day services.

Of the $11 million in annual additional funds, each February, the agency will get about $5.5 million. In July, it'll get $4.4 million and in November, it'll get $1.1 million.

According to Gage, these dollars will support programs, maintain current staffing levels and have a broader impact in the community.

"These dollars help bolster that network of support providers. So there is a clear career path where individuals doing this work are able to have stability too," said Gage. "Because without the individuals providing direct support, we as an organization wouldn't be able to meet our goals and our mission."

On Sept. 15, the agency's board approved its 2027 budget of $54.5 million. It anticipates receiving $52.9 million, leaving a deficit of $1.6 million.

Also, over the next four years, the Montgomery County Children Services Division will get an additional $43 million.

This year, it'll get $5 million. In 2027, 2028 and in 2029 it'll get $9.5 million each year. In 2030, it'll get $9 million.

The Montgomery County Commissioners and the Human Services Levy Council both approved the additional distributions through 2030 to stabilize these divisions.

