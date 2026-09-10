© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

R. F. Kuang taps memories and regrets for her new novel 'Taipei Story'

WBUR
Published September 10, 2026 at 12:15 PM EDT
The cover of "Taipei Story" and author R.F. Kuang. (Courtesy of William Morrow and Toby Madden)
Courtesy of William Morrow and Toby Madden
The cover of "Taipei Story" and author R.F. Kuang. (Courtesy of William Morrow and Toby Madden)

Host Indira Lakshmanan speaks with bestselling author R. F. Kuang about her new book “Taipei Story.” It centers on rising Yale sophomore Lily Chen and her summer at an intensive Chinese-language course in Taiwan.

Book excerpt: ‘Taipei Story’

By R.F. Kuang

Excerpted from the book “Taipei Story” by R.F. Kuang. Copyright © 2026 by R.F. Kuang. From William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
Books