US Marshals-led operation locates 79 missing children in Ohio

Seventy-nine children reported missing across Ohio were located during an August law enforcement operation led by the U.S. Marshals.

The operation focused on children considered missing and endangered due to a number of circumstances, including suspected trafficking, abuse, neglect as well as runaways. The children recovered were between the ages of 6 and 17.

The Marshals said it used cooperation and coordination between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies across Ohio to focus on finding the children.

The operation dubbed Meridian also worked closely with Children and Family Services to ensure that recovered children could be connected with appropriate psychological, medical and other social service agencies.

Amanda Berry, who went missing after being abducted and held captive in Cleveland for a decade before escaping in 2013, also partnered with law enforcement during the operation.

"She addressed our team prior to the operation and told them to treat every missing child like they were our own. … That is why this operation was such a success,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot.