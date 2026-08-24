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NPR Health

The anticipated conservative push against surrogacy and medication abortion

WBUR
Published August 24, 2026 at 11:57 AM EDT
The feet of a baby in the maternity department on, Aug. 17, 2023. (Dirk Waem/AFP via Getty Images)
Dirk Waem/AFP via Getty Images
The feet of a baby in the maternity department on, Aug. 17, 2023. (Dirk Waem/AFP via Getty Images)

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with The 19th’s reproductive health reporter Shefali Luthra about conservatives targeting surrogacy after an Alaska woman gave birth in Texas to another couple’s child, even though it was known that the fetus had severe medical issues.

Luthra is also tracking a possible push against medication abortion by the Trump administration.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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NPR Health