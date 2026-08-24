The anticipated conservative push against surrogacy and medication abortion

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with The 19th’s reproductive health reporter Shefali Luthra about conservatives targeting surrogacy after an Alaska woman gave birth in Texas to another couple’s child, even though it was known that the fetus had severe medical issues.

Luthra is also tracking a possible push against medication abortion by the Trump administration.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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