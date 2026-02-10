© 2026 WYSO
Dayton Congressman calls racist video shared by Trump 'offensive, heart breaking and unacceptable'

WYSO | By Kaitlin Schroeder
Published February 10, 2026 at 8:20 PM EST
U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton is posed for a headshot wearing a blue suit and standing by a flag
Brendan O'Hara
/
Public Domain
U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton

Dayton’s Republican Congressman says President Donald Trump should apologize for a racist depiction of the Obamas.

Trump posted a video of the former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama with their faces on apes. The post has since been deleted.

The White House blamed a staffer for posting it “erroneously." Trump has refused to apologize.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner said in a statement that "the release of racist images of former President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama is offensive, heart breaking and unacceptable.”

The Dayton Unit of the NAACP commended Turner for denouncing this specific incident. The organization also called on Turner to do more.

"We commend his denunciation of this specific incident, but we also call for ongoing efforts to tackle systemic racism and ensure that our leaders, regardless of party, hold themselves accountable for fostering unity, dignity, and respect for all," the local NAACP stated on its Facebook page.

Government & Politics U.S Rep. Mike Turner
Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder (she/her) joined WYSO in 2024 with 10 years of experience in local news. She focuses on editing and digital content.
