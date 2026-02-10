Springfield law enforcement respond to more hoax threats

Springfield police and deputies responded to more emailed bomb threats today.

That included at Clark State College, Wittenberg University and the Clark County Department of Job and Family Services.

Clark State closed the Springfield campus following the threat.

Police reported they found no immediate or substantiated threat to the community.

This was the second day of threats to Springfield and schools and institutions in Columbus, such as the Ohio Statehouse. Gov. Mike DeWine says the threats targeted the Haitian population in those communities.

