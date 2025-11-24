Clermont County observing America's birthday with public art to last long after semiquincentennial

Clermont County is preparing for the nation's 250th birthday next year, with public art this year. Nearly a dozen murals have been or will be painted county-wide.

The president of the local convention and visitors bureau Jeff Blom says each mural honors a bit of local history.

“It’s been very special to be quite honest. It’s overwhelming at times because I think of it as an art and it’s great to do for America 250, but I didn’t know there would be such an emotional connection with the residents and the art murals that have been painted in their communities.”

Lauren Freeman / provided New Richmond has a mural celebrating Civil War General Ulysses S. Grant, who was born just upriver from the community.

The latest mural dedication was Friday, at Five Points Landing in Milford.

When Clermont County leaders started talking about how to celebrate the anniversary, Blom says the first thought was a fireworks show. But he says it would be tough to compete with other displays like those from Kings Island and the Reds.

“We didn’t want to try to do something that wasn’t really going to be above and beyond and above people’s expectations so we kind of switched gears,” he says. “I thought this was a perfect way to have something that really lasts more than 20 minutes. These murals will last 20 years or more."

Blom says artists are painting 11 murals around Clermont County. The public artworks include themes like history, freedom and community. He says nine have been completed so far.

“It celebrates each community’s unique history. The communities pick their own artist, and they pick what history they want to showcase in their mural.”

The county also is host to one of five barns sporting the state's 250th logo.

“We have the Southwest Ohio barn,” he says. “The theme of that is the National Underground Railroad, seeking freedom. That’s right off of Route 32, right outside of Williamsburg.”

Blom says the convention and visitors bureau will produce maps, showing the location of all eleven murals.

