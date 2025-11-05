Northeast Ohio voters show support for 2025 county mental health and recovery levies

Northeast Ohio voters passed levies Tuesday to support mental health and recovery boards in Ashland, Columbiana, Huron, Richland, Summit and Tuscarawas counties.

They approved renewal levies in Summit, Columbiana, Huron and Richland, along with a replacement levy in Ashland. In Tuscarawas, an increase levy for the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties passed, but by a small margin, according to unofficial results.

County mental health and recovery boards provide mental health treatment along with crisis intervention, alcohol and drug addiction recovery programs and additional community support resources.

Summit passes Issue 1

Summit County's Issue 1 passed with nearly 57% of the vote in favor of a renewal and increase levy for the County of Summit ADM Board, according to unofficial results. The board provides county-wide behavioral healthcare resources ranging from drug abuse prevention and recovery programs to peer support and housing.

The passage will raise the current 2.95 mill levy to 3.45 mills for the next six years, and will cost property owners $75 per $100,000 of property valuation. It's expected to generate $46,539,037 for the board each year.

Ashland passes replacement levy

A 1 mill replacement levy for Ashland County's Mental Health & Recovery Board passed with 59% of the vote according to unofficial results. The levy is the board's first replacement levy in 15 years.

It will cost property owners $35 per 100,000 of a property's assessed value and is expected to generate $1,920,528 annually for the board.

The increase is intended to help offset rising costs and allows the board to provide a school community liaison program to help youth educational challenges, support crisis services and provide more competitive salaries to a staff of qualified counselors and social workers.

Columbiana renewal levy passes

Columbiana County voters passed a 10-year, 0.3 mill renewal levy in support of the county's Mental Health and Recovery Services Board. The board provides mental health services in addition to treatment for substance-use disorders.

The tax levy, passed with 65% support Tuesday according to unofficial results, will cost property owners $6 per year for each $100,000 of assessed value and is expected to generate $589,900 annually.

Funds will support services for uninsured residents in the county.

Huron renewal levy passes

A levy for Huron County's Mental Health and Addiction Services Board was a success with 57% support from voters according to unofficial results. The board provides as many as 50 services including counseling, therapy and peer support.

The 0.5 mill renewal levy will keep the same rate for property owners, costing $11 each year per $100,000 of property valuation. It is expected to generate $580,000 each year for the board over the next 10 years and will support current services and programs.

Richland renewal levy passes

A 10-year, one mill renewal levy to support Richland County's Mental Health and Recovery Services Board passed with 59% of the vote according to unofficial results.

The approved levy will cost owners $35 per $100,000 of assessed property value, and is expected to generate $2,443,319 annually.

The funds will allow the board to maintain its current services, which includes substance use prevention and recovery treatment, educational services, and the recently-launched Richland Recovery Network, an online platform that connects residents directly to services and programs.

Tuscarawas increase levy passes

Issue 1 in Tuscarawas County passed by a small margin Tuesday, approving a levy for the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties.

The levy increases its current rate of 0.34 mills to 0.5 mills for the next 10 years and raises the out-of-pocket cost for property owners from $12 to $18 per 100,000 of assessed property value.

The levy passed with just over 50% of the vote Tuesday according to unofficial results and is expected to generate $1,416,030 for the board each year. Funds from the levy will support crisis intervention programs and school-based prevention services.