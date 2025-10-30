Dems on Ohio Redistricting Commission likely to agree to GOP congressional map

After meetings behind closed doors, a small contingent of Ohio elected officials are near a bipartisan deal on a Congressional map ahead of their Friday deadline, sources within the legislature told the Statehouse News Bureau.

With just 24 hours’ notice, the Ohio Redistricting Commission scheduled a meeting for Thursday afternoon and a meeting for Friday morning—which could be first to introduce a map and then to vote on a map, as required by the Ohio Constitution.

The map the commission is likely to bring forward Thursday would, most notably, tilt districts in Cincinnati and Toledo further right and Akron further left, giving Democratic Reps. Greg Landsman (OH-1) and Marcy Kaptur (OH-9) tougher races while easing off Emilia Sykes (OH-13).

It would also make several other seats held by the GOP friendlier to them.

Kyle Kondik, managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, said agreeing to those six-year districts, through 2031, eliminates a route to change them down the road: a referendum.

“Which Democrats have threatened, if Republicans go the kind of scorched earth route,” Kondik said. "The White House may not be happy with this, the White House wants every Republican state to go the scorched earth route.”

Commission members have already gotten blowback on social media from observers on both sides of the aisle. Conservatives have blasted the GOP for striking a deal with Democrats, while liberals have said it isn’t fair and could be illegal.

“I could see why both sides would want to do this, at least, the leaders of the legislature,” Kondik said.

After Friday, supermajority Republicans are free to pass a plan without any Democrats. But challenges in court and an effort to overturn their partisan redraw would be around the corner, House Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said.

“With the national money that’s behind this, (Democrats) will be able to gather the signatures and put that on the ballot next year,” Huffman said Wednesday morning. “There will also be legal challenges to that. There will also be a question whether, when we pass that in November, because of the timing, whether that’s the map for 2026, or the map reverts to the current map.”

Based on that November timeline, without an emergency clause, the districts outlined in the bill might not be effective until after the February filing deadline for candidates.

Ohio was always due for a mid-decade redraw because of 2018 reforms to law, but now, the state is another one Trump and national Republicans have been eyeing for more friendly seats.