Large Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv kills 4 and wounds at least 10

KYIV, Ukraine — At least four people were killed when Russia unleashed a barrage of drones and missiles on Ukraine overnight into Sunday, with the capital city of Kyiv suffering the heaviest assault.

This is the first major bombardment since an air attack on Kyiv killed at least 21 people last month.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Administration, confirmed Sunday's casualties via Telegram, and said 10 others were wounded in the attack that targeted civilian areas across the city. A 12-year-old girl was among the dead. Thick black smoke could be seen rising from a blast near the city center.

"The Russians have restarted the child death counter," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

Writing on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the large-scale attacks involved "nearly 500 strike drones and more than 40 missiles."

Besides Kyiv, he said the bombardment targeted the regions of Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Odesa. According to Zelenskyy, at least 40 people were wounded across the country.

Zaporizhzhia's regional head, Ivan Fedorov, said three children were among the 27 wounded in the region, adding that over two dozen buildings were damaged in the region's capital that bears the same name.

"This vile attack came virtually (at) the close of UN General Assembly week, and this is exactly how Russia declares its true position. Moscow wants to keep fighting and killing, and it deserves the toughest pressure from the world," Zelenskyy wrote.

Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov insisted to world leaders Saturday that his nation doesn't intend to attack Europe but will mount a "decisive response" to any aggression.

The strikes that began overnight and continued after dawn on Sunday also targeted residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, a medical facility and a kindergarten, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who also said damage was reported at more than 20 locations across the capital.

At Kyiv's central train station, passengers arrived to the crackle of anti-aircraft gunfire and the low buzz of attack drones. Mostly women, they waited quietly in a platform underpass until the air raid alert ended. Parents checked the news on their phones while children played online games.

"The sky has turned black again," said one woman at the station, who gave only her first name, Erika. "It's happening a lot."

At a multi-story residential building heavily damaged by a drone attack, a large section of the upper floors was gutted and windows blown out. Emergency services personnel, including firefighters with an extended ladder truck, used power saws to clear the debris. Piles of glass littered nearby sidewalks as building residents, some looking shaken, sat on benches.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha described the scope of the assault as involving "hundreds of drones and missiles." "We must maximise the cost of further escalation for Russia," Sybiha said, writing on X.

Russian officials did not immediately comment on the attacks.

The assault also triggered military responses in neighboring Poland, where fighter jets were deployed early Sunday morning as Russia struck targets in western Ukraine, according to the Polish armed forces.

Polish military officials characterized these defensive measures as "preventative."

International concerns have mounted recently that the fighting could spread beyond Ukraine's borders as European countries rebuked Russia for what they said were provocations. The incidents have included Russian drones landing on Polish soil and Russian fighter aircraft entering Estonian airspace.

Russia denied its planes entered Estonian airspace and said none of its drones targeted Poland.

The latest bombardment follows President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's announcement Saturday of what he called a "mega deal" for weapons purchases from the United States. The $90 billion package includes both the major arms agreement and a separate "drone deal" for Ukrainian-made drones that the U.S. will purchase directly.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defenses shot down 41 Ukrainian drones overnight into Sunday.



