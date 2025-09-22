Trump speaks at Kirk memorial. And, several world leaders recognize Palestinian state

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

President Trump and several other top administration officials eulogized political activist Charlie Kirk yesterday. Trump said the 31-year-old co-founder of Turning Point USA is "a martyr now for American freedom" at the memorial service, less than two weeks after he was killed. Kirk was seen as a prominent leader within the MAGA movement who worked to bring young people into the conservative fold.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images Erika Kirk joins U.S. President Donald Trump onstage during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on Sept. 21 in Glendale, Arizona.

🎧 The service was held at an NFL stadium, which was packed to the rafters, and many attendees wore white T-shirts with the word "freedom" across the front , NPR's Tamara Keith tells Up First . This was the same shirt Kirk was wearing when he was shot. Almost every speaker mentioned that Kirk's assassination wouldn't silence the activist's message, but instead, it would make it louder. When Trump spoke, he veered off topic, bringing up the 2020 election, tariffs and his political rivals. Overall, Keith says the memorial was infused with Christianity, praise music and Bible verses.

Erika Kirk, Charlie's widow, wiped away tears as she told the massive crowd at the service that she forgives the man accused of killing her husband. Here's what else she said during her speech.

Tens of thousands of supporters attended the Kirk memorial in Arizona. See photos from the event.

that she forgives the man accused of killing her husband. Here's what else she said during her speech. ➡️ Tens of thousands of supporters attended the Kirk memorial in Arizona. See photos from the event.

In a social media post published over the weekend, Trump pressured Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate his political rivals. The post mentioned former FBI director James Comey, California Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff and New York State Attorney General Letitia James. The president says all three are guilty, and nothing is being done about it. He didn't specify what they are guilty of.

🎧 Trump talked about going after his perceived political enemies if he returned to office throughout his 2024 presidential campaign. He hasn't toned down that message, and NPR's Ryan Lucas says, "this is arguably the most direct" message he has made since his return to the White House. He is urging the Justice Department to use significant powers to go after specific people. The declaration for Bondi to take action comes after Erik Siebert, a top prosecutor, resigned after pressure from the Trump administration to charge James, a Trump foe, in a mortgage fraud investigation. These developments are fueling concerns that the administration is weaponizing the DOJ, Lucas says.

Today, France and several other major Western countries, including Canada, the U.K., Portugal and Australia, will recognize a Palestinian state. These countries' leaders say a two-state solution is the only route to peace. Their decision comes as the United Nations begins its week-long General Assembly gathering in New York City. The U.N. is expected to heighten pressure on the U.S. and Israel as the war in Gaza approaches its third year.

🎧 Palestinian leaders are quickly welcoming the move, according to NPR's Carrie Kahn. However, many in the Israeli-occupied West Bank say the recognition doesn't change the reality of how difficult life there has been since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. The number of people arrested and killed by Israeli forces has skyrocketed, and Israel has canceled work permits for 200,000 Palestinians. Last night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the recognition of a Palestinian state rewards Hamas for terrorism. Netanyahu has threatened retaliation, but he says he will wait until after he addresses the U.N. and meets with Trump.



Cost of living

Getty Images / Emily Bogle/NPR / Emily Bogle/NPR Beef prices have increased over 50% since 2020, causing restaurants and stores to raise their prices.

NPR's series Cost of Living: The Price We Pay is examining what's driving price increases and how people are coping after years of stubborn inflation.

The price of ground beef has risen by 51% since February 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Despite these rising prices, American shoppers have continued to show their preference for burgers and steaks — until now. Here are the factors influencing the beef industry:

🍔 Severe drought made it difficult for many farmers to irrigate the fields their cattle fed on. In 2022, producers slaughtered more beef cows than ever before in the USDA recordkeeping. At the time, they were already experiencing losses from the pandemic.

🍔 The slaughter led to an oversupply of meat, dropping beef prices and discouraging ranchers from replenishing their herds.

🍔 Repopulation remains very slow because of high operational costs. Ranchers are hesitant to invest in expansion.

🍔 Imports of foreign beef are decreasing. Brazilian beef faces a 76% tariff, and the USDA has blocked livestock from Mexico to the U.S. due to concerns over the screwworm parasite.

Read more about how grocery stores, restaurants and consumers are adjusting to the change in beef prices. Plus, take a look at why grocery prices are so high and what people are doing about it. This week, the series will cover how the housing market is impacting families. Stay up-to-date on the latest stories here.

How are higher prices changing the way you live?

Today's listen

Jonnie Chambers / Sony Music Entertainment / Sony Music Entertainment Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' career has evolved over the last almost 20 years and she shows no signs of slowing down. Earlier this year, she released her album Something Beautiful, and on Friday, she released a deluxe version of the work with two additional tracks. Those new songs include some big names that people in their 50s might want to tune in for. Her new song "Lockdown" is with David Byrne from Talking Heads and "Secrets" is with Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood from Fleetwood Mac. Cyrus spoke with Morning Edition host A Martínez about the influences behind the songs and her identity in the music industry. Listen to snippets of the new songs and what they mean to her, or read the transcript of the interview here.

3 things to know before you go

Harry How / Getty Images / Getty Images A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces has been named the 2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player. She won the MVP award for a record fourth time.

A'ja Wilson, the star of the Las Vegas Aces, has won the WNBA's most valuable player for 2025. This is a record fourth time she has received the award. Going out dancing doesn't have to be a late-night affair, and the Earlybirds Club is proving it. The pop-up dance parties run from 6 to 10 p.m. for people who want to have fun and still get home early enough for a full eight hours of sleep. "Suited to Lead," a new virtual exhibit by the White House Historical Association, showcases how presidents' fashion choices made statements about themselves and their governance. George Washington, John Quincy Adams and Abraham Lincoln are some of the presidents highlighted.

