Three Ohio State campus buildings evacuated after suspicious device found
Three buildings on the campus of Ohio State University were evacuated Tuesday after a suspicious device was found.
According to university officials, the Caldwell Lab, Bolz Hall and Journalism building were evacuated.
Authorities say a suspicious device was found inside the Caldwell Lab.
A bomb squad has been dispatched to the scene.
People are being instructed to avoid the area.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.