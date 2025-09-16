© 2025 WYSO
Three Ohio State campus buildings evacuated after suspicious device found

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By WOSU News Staff
Published September 16, 2025 at 1:20 PM EDT
An Ohio State University sign.
Angie Wang
/
AP

Three buildings on the campus of Ohio State University were evacuated Tuesday after a suspicious device was found.

According to university officials, the Caldwell Lab, Bolz Hall and Journalism building were evacuated.

Authorities say a suspicious device was found inside the Caldwell Lab.

A bomb squad has been dispatched to the scene.

People are being instructed to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
