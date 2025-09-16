Officials say there's no threat after three Ohio State campus buildings were evacuated

Authorities say there is no threat after three buildings on the campus of Ohio State University were evacuated after noon on Tuesday.

University officials sent a Buckeye Alert and posted on social media that the Caldwell Lab, Bolz Hall and Journalism Building were evacuated after a suspicious device was found inside the Caldwell Lab.

An alert went out at 1:41 p.m. that said the device was deemed not to be a threat.

A bomb squad was dispatched to the scene and people were instructed to avoid the area. The area was surrounded by red and yellow caution tape. The bomb squad team exited the building just after 1:30 p.m. with a black rectangular device with blue clamps on it.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter told WOSU he didn't know what the device was, but it was likely a school project that was left in the wrong place. He said the call to authorities wasn't placed with a bad intent.

Third year OSU Computer Science and Engineering student Shravan Natarajan was one of the students gathered outside as the bomb squad entered the building. He said his ethics class inside the lab was cancelled.

Natarajan said he wasn't too worried about the situation. He was one of dozens of students gathered at the perimeter set by first responders.

"I kind of just assumed someone made, like a terrible circuit and like they blew a transistor or something and it just, I don't know, something like that," Natarajan said.