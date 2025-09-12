DeWine says no reason for worry about future of Fayette County EV battery plant

Construction of the LG/Honda EV battery plant in Fayette County is on track. That information comes following concerns that the facility might be delayed or halted after an immigration raid on a similar project under construction in Georgia last week.

“My office has talked to the Honda team and they do not see a problem. The work there is getting almost done so we do not anticipate a problem," Gov, Mike DeWine said of the L-H Battery plant in Jeffersonville in south central Ohio.

South Korea’s president has said an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid of a $4.3 billion Hyundai-LG battery facility in Georgia could have an impact on his country’s investment in the U.S. Other reports have said at least 22 other factories involving Korean business groups in auto manufacturing, shipbuilding and electrical equipment have been slowed down or halted.

House Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said he also doesn't think the company is making changes to its plans.

“I don't think Honda is going to pick up sticks and move,” Huffman said. “I think I would have heard about that already."

In a written response to the Statehouse News Bureau about the status of the plant, LG spokeswoman Caroline Ramsey said construction of the L-H Battery EV battery production facility in Jeffersonville is ongoing and nearing completion.

"Currently, we are continuing with daily tasks where associates are being trained, and manufacturing equipment is being verified as the plant advances its goal of being production-ready by year’s end,” Ramsey wrote.

Ramsey's statement also said the Fayette County plant has 525 full-time jobs now, and she noted that when at full capacity in the coming years, it’s expected to employ 2,200 associates.