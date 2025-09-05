PinkPantheress: Tiny Desk Concert

For those of us (like me) who wear the term "chronically online" like a badge of honor, PinkPantheress ' world is our everything. When we close our eyes, her glossy voice and Y2K nostalgia is a comfort. With a single roller in her bangs and the purse she's never without, PinkPantheress has become our soundtrack, vision board and guide.

For this set, the once anonymous dance-pop star sheds the electronic sounds that we know her for; to our complete delight, her voice is just as glossy and her presence just as entrancing in these new arrangements. Dressed in her signature tartan (with matching tea pot), PinkPantheress' band expands her sound, swapping the glitched-out samples in "Girl Like Me" for heavier guitar riffs. She shapes the moments that we crave in songs like "Pain" and "Illegal" as softer, jazzier ones.

As she performs, she nonchalantly cycles through the instruments laid out before her: some harmonica here, a bit of cowbell there, chimes once or twice. Her comedic timing is deadpan, yet precise — a reminder of why fans obsess over her digital footprint. It's always a gift when artists reimagine their discography alongside us at the Desk. PinkPantheress dives into this challenge, yet maintains her magnetic aura, which is just another reason we still can't seem to look away.

SET LIST

"Attracted to You"

"Pain"

"Break It Off"

"Illegal"

"Girl Like Me"

"The aisle"

"Passion"

"Tonight"

