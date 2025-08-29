As summer turns to fall in Ohio, the 2026 ballot - more than a year away - is nearly full

Cooler-than-normal weather has settled over much of Ohio heading into Labor Day weekend, and as summer gives way to fall, an Election Day more than 14 months away will continue to take form.

“It’s like, ‘Oh, kids are back at school, I guess I got to get serious about stuff,’” said Sam Nelson, an associate professor of political science at the University of Toledo.

Labor Day has long been an arbitrary benchmark in presidential election years, the start of the end for those vying to be president. Midterm elections are different, and the year before them, even more so, Nelson said in an interview.

“It’s very early, right?” Nelson said. “I wouldn’t think Labor Day of the year before the election would mean very much.”

Even with local races on the ballot this November, close to a dozen candidates for statewide office in 2026 have announced their intent to run already. Some, like GOP and Democratic gubernatorial candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Amy Acton, have been on the trail for months.

“Candidates aren’t just sitting around waiting for that date to come,” said Chris Devine, an associate professor of political science at the University of Dayton. “They’re trying to lay the groundwork now, whether that’s building a fundraising network or name recognition or just honing their skills as a candidate.”

As the pressure on candidates for public office increases to fundraise early and in excess, most are working on an accelerated timeline.

“There’s more and more of a first-mover advantage,” Nelson said. “You can kind of mark out your territory, maybe set some of the agenda.”

Still, both Devine and Nelson said it can be a matter of diminished return with some voters.

All five statewide executive offices are open in 2026 as their Republican occupants are term limited. Tech billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy is running for governor, Auditor Keith Faber for attorney general and Secretary of State Frank LaRose for auditor. There are two possible primaries: Treasurer Robert Sprague and Marcell Strbich for secretary of state, and the crowded race for treasurer. That features former Rep. Jay Edwards recently joining former Sen. Niraj Antani, Sen. Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson) and Lake County Treasurer Michael Zuren. U.S. Sen. Jon Husted hasn't made a formal announcement he's running for that seat, but is already campaigning for it.

Former Ohio Department of Health director Amy Acton is running for governor and former Rep. Elliot Forhan is seeking the attorney general's office. So far no Democrats have announced they're running for treasurer or auditor, but there's a primary in the works for secretary of state between Bryan Hambley and Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington). Two weeks ago former U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown launched his campaign to return to the Senate.