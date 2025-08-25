Hunger organization declares famine in Gaza City

The world’s leading authority on hunger said the Gaza Strip’s largest city is gripped by famine, and that it’s likely to spread until there is a ceasefire and an end to restrictions on food aid.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, said famine is happening in Gaza City and could spread to other cities in the south by the end of next month.

Tjada D’Oyen McKenna, chief executive officer of the humanitarian group Mercy Corps, talks with NPR’s Rob Schmitz about the crisis.

