Democrat Amy Acton confident in her campaign for Ohio governor as 2026 race takes shape

Democrat Dr. Amy Acton, a former director of the Ohio Department of Health, says she is confident about her campaign as the 2026 field of candidates takes shape.

Acton is the only Democrat in the race so far and is being outraised by Republican Vivek Ramaswamy. Acton spoke on All Sides with Amy Juravich on Monday, the same day former U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced he would run for U.S. Senate again.

Acton said Democrats can win in 2026 because Ohioans are longing for a change. She was critical of recent decisions by the Republican-controlled state government.

"This last budget solved the problems of special interests. It was giving tax breaks to people who, quite frankly, weren't even asking for them. Meanwhile, they weren't solving the issues of our public schools, our health care, our energy costs," Acton said.

Brown recently moved four blocks from Acton in Bexley. Former Congressman Tim Ryan, who some speculate could also run for Ohio governor, recently moved to the Columbus suburb of Dublin.

Democrats are fielding few candidates for the statewide seats on the ballot this November. Only one Democratic candidate has announced for U.S. Senate, Ohio governor, attorney general and secretary of state. None have announced plans to run for Ohio auditor or treasurer.

Acton told WOSU after the interview she thinks the "season" started a little bit early, but Democrats are excited for the campaign.

"I know that there are some amazing people that I think we're gonna be hearing from soon. This is gonna be a fantastic ticket of folks. This is in a very exciting cycle for us here in Ohio," Acton said.

Acton was asked about Ryan potentially jumping in the race for governor. Acton said she can't afford to spend my time or energy thinking about hypotheticals. She said she is focused on running for governor, not being another candidate's lieutenant governor.

"I'm in this race for everything. We know we are very competitive. We see a very clear path to victory," Acton said.

Former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland recently spoke to WOSU about Acton's campaign. Strickland said Acton may make a better governor than candidates like Brown and Ryan, but the two men may have an easier time winning.

Acton said it is sad Ohio has never elected a woman as governor. Acton said she's spoken with Strickland and Brown since the WOSU interview.

"(Strickland) is no longer concerned, as is Sherrod Brown who is going around telling folks that they absolutely now see that I can win and I have a pathway forward," Acton said.

Acton also talked more about the policies she might push for in her campaign. Acton touted how the public school system helped her during her childhood, especially when she was homeless at times.

"I often say public schools and libraries saved my life as a kids. They were able to give me food and breakfast. When I spoke to superintendents recently, the biggest thing they want is free breakfast and lunch," Acton said.

Acton also stopped short of criticizing DeWine's decision to send Ohio National Guard troops to Washington D.C. at the behest of President Donald Trump. Acton said she is not sure whether the decision was appropriate.

"I always defer to the fact that a governor is often seeing things that we're all not seeing, so I won't judge his decision," Acton said. "But I can tell you that as governor, I would take this very seriously. And I do have concerns about this being used more as a fear-mongering and sort of a political stunt than actually the real need for our people."

Acton criticized Ramaswamy on All Sides, saying her opponent is one of the people perpetuating this fear-mongering.

"What I worry about and especially in my opponent and in this legislature is they keep doing the same old policies of giving special interests to the wealthiest while they are actually defunding the police," Acton said. They are not funding our local fund, and my opponent continues this same belief system, which is actually why our police do not have all the resources they need."

Acton criticized Ramaswamy for wanting to get rid of property taxes, saying this would risk funding for police, firefighters and EMS services.

Acton also criticized Ramaswamy's fundraising. Acton has raised over $1 million compared to over $9 million by Ramaswamy. Acton said she is building an "Obama-like platform."

"We are creating a grassroots movement of the people. It is essential we know that billionaire special interests are taking over this country. And the only time you beat back billionaires and any kind of bullying that we see happening... is when the people unite."

Acton said she has confidence her campaign can raise enough money to be competitive.

WOSU's All Sides team has reached out to Ramaswamy to appear on the show.

Ramaswamy's campaign did not respond to a request for comment on this story.