Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announces 21% pay bump for firefighters

Cleveland firefighters have agreed to a new three-year contract with the city, which includes a 21% pay increase during that time.

Mayor Justin Bibb said the raise for first responders is intended to address "historic pay inequities," especially as the department struggles with recruitment and retention.

"This contract represents more than numbers on a page," said Chief Anthony Luke. "It represents a renewed commitment to the brave firefighters, the men and women who serve and protect this city every single day. It reflects shared values of respect, safety, and professionalism."

A firefighter with experience of two years or more in Cleveland made about $78,000 before the new contract.

The fire department is 19 firefighters short of its budgeted staffing of 757.

During the press conference, Mayor Justin Bibb touted other public safety improvements under his administration, including a 34% pay increase for police officers negotiated in 2022.

He attributed much of Cleveland's reduction in violent crime, which is down across the country, to his all-government approach to crime prevention.

🚨HOMICIDES DOWN 17% across 30 U.S. cities under President Trump and @Sec_Noem.



The rapid arrests and deportations of criminal illegal aliens are having real impact on public safety.



Check out these stats: pic.twitter.com/oW6c7NwBeF — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 28, 2025

The press conference came on the heels of an op-ed Bibb penned for MSNBC.com, in which he asserted violent crime in cities like Cleveland was down in spite of Trump.

In a post to X last week, the Department of Homeland Security attributed a 17% homicide drop across 30 U.S. cities to the efforts of the Trump administration, including mass deportations.

Bibb said that communities like Cleveland are less safe under Trump, citing unprecedented cuts to public safety efforts. He said that reduction in crime is because of Democratic mayors like himself stepping up to fill those gaps.

"While folks may want to say I'm playing politics, it's important that the residents of the city know the work we're making together in this community to reduce violent crime, because as I've often said, public safety is a group project," Bibb said Monday.

Bibb said homicides are down 26% in Cleveland, in part thanks to his Raising Investment in Safety for Everyone initiative launched in 2023.