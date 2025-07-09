Clifton Mosque imam detained by ICE at asylum check-in

An imam affiliated with Clifton Mosque was detained by immigration officials Wednesday, according to faith leaders and Ohio state representatives who gathered to protest the detainment.

Ayman Soliman is an imam on the board of Clifton Mosque and was the first and only Muslim chaplain at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. He immigrated from Egypt over a decade ago and was granted asylum status for more than 10 years. This past December, his asylum status was revoked. It is unclear why.

"One should not have to be an asset for their humanity to be recognized, but Ayman is that," said Tala Ali, chairperson of Clifton Mosque. "[He] showed up today for what he was told would be a regular check-in appointment with ICE."

Ali says Soliman has legal representation and was told a hearing on his asylum case would be scheduled later this summer. But when he arrived at the Homeland Security Office in Blue Ash, he was questioned for three hours and then detained.

Cleveland-based attorney Robert Ratliff told WVXU he represents Soliman.

"We are disappointed by the decision to detain Mr. Soliman made by ICE officials today," he said in a statement. "We will be reviewing this matter and will make a statement at a later date and time."

Three state lawmakers met Soliman at the office before his meeting: Rep. Karen Brownlee and Rep. Rachel Baker from the Cincinnati area, and Rep. Munira Abdullahi from the Columbus area.

"He was so afraid before he walked in today, terrified that he'd be sent back to that torture," Abdullahi said.

The advocates and faith leaders declined to explain the circumstances that prompted Soliman's immigration and asylum status, directing reporters to his attorneys. WVXU has reached out to those attorneys for comment.

"This is not the democracy that America has promised," Abdullahi said. "Ayman came here seeking peace and safety."

It’s not clear if he will be deported. ICE has not yet responded to a request to comment.

Advocates say Soliman fears for his life if he is deported to Egypt, where his wife and one child still live. He was working to bring them to the United States to join him.

Soliman also has worked as chaplain for Northwestern University and a prison system, according to his bio on the Clifton Mosque website. It says he has a master's degree in Islamic Studies and is now pursuing a master's of divinity and a Ph.D.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital declined to comment; Soliman was listed as a chaplain through at least early February, according to online archives. It's not clear when his name was removed from the website or what his current employment status there is.

