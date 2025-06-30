Trump DHS links data for new citizenship tracking tool. And, Senate discusses tax bill

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

The Senate is currently deliberating the sweeping Republican tax and spending bill, which President Trump wants Congress to send to him by Friday. GOP leaders have little room for error as key issues are being negotiated right up until the final vote. The Republicans can only lose three votes, and two already voted no to start the debate on the bill Saturday night. One of two who voted no is Sen. Thom Tillis (N.C.) Tillis has been warning that the Medicaid cuts in the package could mean shifting billions of costs to the states, NPR's Deirdre Walsh tells Up First.

Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., (R) says he hopes to pass the Senate's massive tax and spending bill this week. If he succeeds, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., (L), will have to sell the bill to holdouts in his own party if he hopes to meet President Trump's goal of signing the bill on July 4.

🎧 Walsh says it might be tough for the House to pass the bill if the Senate approves it, as Republicans have already signaled issues with the changes made. The bill boosts federal spending for border enforcement and the military and increases the debt ceiling by $5 trillion to avoid a default this summer. The bulk of cuts in the bill come from changes to Medicaid, Walsh says. The changes would include adding work requirements for many enrolled now and adjusting the way the states finance their Medicaid programs. Congress' nonpartisan scorekeeper says the changes to Medicaid could mean almost 12 million Americans lose coverage.

For the first time ever, the Trump administration has created a searchable national citizenship data system. The system is designed to assist state and local election officials in verifying that only citizens are voting. This is being done through the Department of Homeland Security in partnership with the White House's Department of Government Efficiency, utilizing data from the Social Security Administration and immigration databases. Some officials have expressed concerns about what else this information could be used for.

Two firefighters in North Idaho are dead in what authorities are calling an ambush by a sniper that happened yesterday. Authorities in Kootenai County, Idaho, said the body of the man recovered on the mountain is believed to be the only suspect responsible for the deadly shootings. A weapon was found near the body, said Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris. Investigators are still working to determine what happened and the motive behind it.

🎧 The shooting happened soon after firefighters arrived at a grass fire on Canfield Mountain, Eliza Billingham of NPR network station Spokane Public Radio reports. It is unknown at this time how the suspected shooter died. Norris says the location is an especially difficult terrain to conduct a search in because the trees and shrubbery can obscure the view of where bullets are coming from. Despite the region's history of violence against authority, this type of violence against firefighters is especially difficult for this community to process, Billingham says.

Life advice

Antonio Hugo Photo / Getty Images / Getty Images "Just say no to power peeing," says pelvic floor physical therapist Sara Reardon. "You want to sit, relax and let it flow." Tense pelvic floor muscles can cause constipation.

The pelvic floor plays a crucial role in the body. It supports the bladder, bowels, and reproductive system and works with the abdominal muscles to help support the spine. Many people are unaware of these muscles, making it challenging to assess problems and seek appropriate treatment when issues arise. Research indicates that one in three women will experience a pelvic floor disorder at some point in their lives. Physical therapist Sara Reardon spoke with Life Kit about what people with vaginas should know about their pelvic floor and what to do if you have pelvic floor pain.

➡️ Power peeing, or pushing out pee, is not good for you. You want to sit, relax and let it flow.

➡️ A symptom of pelvic floor dysfunction is the inability to relax the muscles needed to empty your bowels due to excessive tightness or tension. This could lead to straining with bowel movements, hemorrhoids, fissures, incomplete emptying and feeling like your stools are thin.

➡️ Address pelvic floor tension by varying your movements throughout the day and watching your posture. If you are sitting, keep your feet flat or crossed at the ankles. Take deep breaths throughout the day to soften your pelvic floor muscles.

For more guidance on how to prevent pelvic floor issues, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

Picture show

Morgan Lieberman / Cindy and Jo share an intimate moment in their spare bedroom during a 120-degree summer day in Blythe, California.

"Hidden Once, Hidden Twice" is a documentary photo and film project by Morgan Lieberman that aims to bring visibility to the lives of senior lesbian couples across the U.S. Lieberman notes that while younger generations of LGBTQ+ individuals have gained increased visibility, older generations of lesbian women remain largely unknown to the public. This project features women from diverse backgrounds, including mothers, politicians, caretakers, therapists, activists, and writers. Long before same-sex marriage was legalized and the push for LGBTQ+ equality transformed the landscape of rights in this country, these women were actively fighting for women's and human rights. Many of them have openly shared their experiences of how surviving the AIDS crisis changed them and how they found hope amid tremendous loss. Read more about Lieberman's perspective on the project and see photos and videos of the featured couples here.

3 things to know before you go

Karen de Boer family photo / Karen de Boer in 1992.

As a college freshman, Karen de Boer was sometimes inconsiderate toward her hallmate Pam, who would ask her and her friends to be quiet so she could study. So, when de Boer missed her bus to a choir performance, she was surprised when Pam came to her aid and offered her a ride. This act by her unsung hero felt like a gesture of forgiveness. Hamed Ramadan Bayoumy Aly Marie, a 70-year-old Egyptian man, pleaded guilty in federal court after he kicked a Customs and Border Protection agriculture detector dog hard enough to lift the animal off the ground at Washington Dulles International Airport. Over 70 authors issued an open letter about the use of AI on Lit Hub Friday, urging publishing houses to commit to never releasing books created by machines.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

