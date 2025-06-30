Man sentenced to 18 months for 2023 Licking County crash that killed 6 people

A truck driver was sentenced Monday to 18 months in jail for a November 2023 crash on Interstate 70 in Licking County that left six people dead.

In May, Jacob McDonald was found guilty by Licking County Common Pleas Judge David Branstool of six counts of misdemeanor vehicular homicide and 11 counts of misdemeanor assault.

During sentencing Monday, Branstool gave McDonald credit for time served. McDonald has already served 323 days in jail.

McDonald, 61, was originally charged with more serious charges, including felony aggravated vehicular homicide and felony vehicular assault charges, which would have carried more severe penalties. Branstool did not convict McDonald on those charges.

The six people who died in the crash were John Mosley, 18, Jeffery Worrell, 18, Katelyn Owens, 15, Dave Kennat, 56, Kristy Gaynor, 39, and Shannon Wigfield, 46. Mosley, Worrell and Owens were members of the Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools High School marching band. Kennat and Gaynor were parent chaperones and Wigfield was an English teacher.

The Cooper Elliott law firm today released a statement on behalf of Wigfield's family:

"While we respect the court’s decision, today’s sentence was difficult for Shannon Wigfield’s family to accept. A total of 18 months in prison for a crash that took six lives, including a cherished mother and teacher, is inadequate," the statement said. "We are thankful, however, that the court acknowledged Mr. McDonald’s responsibility. This tragedy was completely avoidable."

When issuing the verdict in May, Branstool said he found McDonald criminally responsible for the collision, but said that the prosecution failed to establish beyond a reasonable doubt the element of recklessness, which would have elevated the charges to a felony. He instead said McDonald was negligent, not reckless.

In addition to the prison time, McDonald's license will be suspended for five years.

This is a developing story and will be updated.