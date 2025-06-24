Where to watch things that go boom in the night! Northeast Ohio's Fourth of July fireworks and more

Making plans for the Fourth of July? There is no shortage of opportunities for citizens across Northeast Ohio to celebrate the 249th birthday of the United States.

Whether you're looking for classic fireworks or a different kind of celebration, each of 22 counties in Northeast Ohio have a variety of options to celebrate the holiday.

In the list below, you’ll find a vast assortment of options for celebrating the Fourth of July across Northeast Ohio.

All events are on July 4, unless otherwise noted. Please check the links to confirm dates and times.

This story will be periodically updated.

Ashland County

Wifflefest XXVI

Southview Grace Brethren Church

Wiffleball tournament; High School level (July 3, 5 p.m.), Adult (July 4, 10 a.m.), Elementary (July 5, 10 a.m.) and Middle School (July 5, 4 p.m.).

4th of July Fireworks

Freer Field

The firework display, beginning at 9:45 p.m., can be observed from the designated viewing area on Freer Field and in the surrounding neighborhoods. You can listen live on WRDL and WNCO.

Ashtabula County

Geneva on the Lake's annual 4th of July fireworks display

Geneva On the Lake strip

This fireworks display will take place on the Geneva-On-The-Lake Municipal Golf Course. Festivities will include bounce houses, food trucks, and a pre-firework show concert. The fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

4th of July flea market

Jennie Munger Memorial Museum, Geneva-on-the-Lake

This flea market is a unique opportunity for antique collectors and history enthusiasts to purchase rare items from a variety of local vendors. The market runs from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Carroll County

Fourth Of July Celebration

Carroll County Farm Museum

This celebration, the largest in Carroll County, will begin at 4 p.m. with food and live entertainment. The fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Columbiana County

Fireworks at Firestone

Firestone Park, Columbiana

This event is run by a group of Columbiana County residents. It consists of a full day of fun, beginning with pickleball at 8:15 a.m. The fireworks themselves will start at 10 p.m.

Coshocton County

July 3rd Fireworks at the Coshocton Fairgrounds

Coshocton County Fairgrounds

This display will take place at the Coshocton County Fairgrounds in the center of Coshocton. It will begin at dusk.

Cuyahoga County

Grindstone Festival

Coe Lake Park, Berea

At Berea’s Coe Lake Park, there will be paddleboat rides, live music, of course, a display over the lake itself, which will begin at dusk.

Light Up the Lake

Voinovich Bicentennial Park, Cleveland

Festivities in Downtown’s Voinovich Park will begin at 5 p.m. and will include face painting, balloon animals and music. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

July 4th Pool Part y

Thornton Park Pool, Shaker Heights

This summer celebration will take place at Shaker Heights’ Thornton Park Pool, from 1-5 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Erie County

Light Up the Point

Cedar Point Beach

This July 4 & 5 display is located within the Cedar Point Park itself, on Cedar Point Beach. Tickets are limited for the 10 p.m. display.

Geauga County

Auburn and Bainbridge

Kenston High School

This event will take place on July 5. Alongside the fireworks display at dusk, there will be live music, food trucks, face painting and bounce houses.

Village of Middlefield

Yoder Brothers Sports Park

Enjoy this July 3 fireworks display from the village of Middlefield.

Harrison County

Tappan Lake Park Fireworks

Tappan Lake Park

This display will be launched from the Tappan Lake Park Swim Beach at 10 p.m. It can be viewed on land or on the water.

Huron County

Norwalk's 4th of July Fireworks

Huron County Fairgrounds

This display begins at dusk. The grandstands of the fairground will be closed, but attendees can use the parking lot to observe the show.

Lake County

Independence Day Celebration 2025

Mentor Civic Amphitheater

The City of Mentor’s July 4th celebration will feature a performance from Journey tribute band Escape, followed by a 25-minute fireworks display. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort on the amphitheater lawn.

Lorain County

Annual Independence Day Fireworks Display

Mile-Long Pier

This show, sponsored by the Lorain Port and Finance Authority, will be launched from Mile-Long Pier and will begin at 10 p.m. The display will be visible from the areas surrounding the pier as well.

Mahoning County

Food Trucks and Fireworks & Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony

Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

This event will feature the induction of five local boxers into the Youngstown Walk of Fame. In addition to the fireworks, there will be live music and food trucks. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Medina County

Independence Day Parade, Music and Fireworks

Mill Stream Park, Valley City

This all-day event will begin at 11 a.m. at the Depot Museum with a parade. Festivities will continue throughout the day; a DJ will play from 6-9 p.m., and fireworks will begin at dusk in Mill Stream Park.

Portage County

July 4th Fireworks

W. Pioneer Trail, but best views at Kiwanis-Moore Park

These fireworks will be shot from W. Pioneer Trail but are best viewed from Aurora’s Kiwanis-Moore Park. They begin at dusk, and the surrounding roads will be closed at 9:30 p.m.

Richland County

Light up the Valley

120 Hines Avenue

Bellville’s Independence Day celebrations will begin at noon on June 29 and last until 11 p.m. Included are performances from musicians Kevin Conway and Emily Raff and an opportunity for car enthusiasts to show off their rides with a cruise-in from 1-4 p.m. The day culminates with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Stark County

Alliance Community Fireworks

Silver Park

This display in Alliance is less than two miles from the intersection of Stark, Mahoning and Columbiana counties, making it ideal for those in the area. The fireworks will begin at dusk in Silver Park.

Summit County

Heart of Akron Festival

Lock 3 & 4

This four-day event, July 3-5, in downtown Akron will feature many musicians, food vendors and art. Fireworks are July 4 at 9:45 p.m. rain or shine.

Trumbull County

Newton Falls 4th of July Parade and Weekend

West Broad Street, Newton Falls

This small-town celebration includes a parade at 10 a.m., DJ Big B in the Beer Tent at 5 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.

Tuscarawas County

City of New Philadelphia Gigantic Fireworks Display

Tuscora Park Practice Field

This event is scheduled for July 5th. The fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. and last half an hour.

Wayne County

Wooster 4th of July Fireworks

Wooster Soccer Fields

This July 4th celebration begins at 5 p.m. on Friday. There will be food, entertainment, and a fireworks display at 10 p.m. featuring a large fireball.