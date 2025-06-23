There's a lot of scams out there. U.S. District Court says this postcard is real

With scammers becoming increasingly sophisticated and coming at you left and right, it's hard to tell the difference between a real notice and someone trying to dupe you. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio is issuing a "heads up" that a piece of mail from it is real.

The Court is sending out 100,000 postcards as part of its biennial jury selection process. The postcards indicate a person has been randomly selected to be on the list of potential jurors and they should fill out a jury qualification questionnaire.

"While there have been recent reports of scammers using the Court's identity, the Court wants to assure the public that the postcards regarding jury qualification are legitimate. Individuals are encouraged to use the QR Code or the link on the postcard to complete the necessary questionnaire," the Court writes in a news release.

"The Jury Department will not ask for any payment or banking information. An automated information line is available at 833-396-3498," the release continues.

On the Court's website, it states, "scammers threaten recipients with fines and jail time if they do not comply. They are also using certified mail to appear more legitimate. These communications are fraudulent and are not connected with the U.S. courts. [Emphasis theirs.]"

Other ways the Court says you can ensure a mailing is legitimate:

"Federal courts do not require anyone to provide any sensitive information in a telephone call or email.

"Most contact between a federal court and a prospective juror will be through the U.S. mail, and any phone or email contact by real court officials will not include requests for any sensitive information.

"Jury duty is a vital civic responsibility and should be taken seriously by all citizens. However, it is a crime for anyone to falsely represent themself as a federal court official. The federal Judiciary takes such offenses seriously."

The Court requested media outlets highlight that postcards would be arriving in local mailboxes across the WVXU listening area.

The Court's public information officer tells WVXU the Court began sending out the postcards June 18.

The Southern District of Ohio covers 48 counties from just north of Columbus to the Ohio River. Courthouses are located in Cincinnati, Dayton, and Columbus.

Additional Court contact information

Cincinnati — 513-564-7500; clerks office@ohsd.uscourts.gov

Columbus — 614-719-3000; clerks office@ohsd.uscourts.gov

Dayton — 937-512-1400; clerks office@ohsd.uscourts.gov

